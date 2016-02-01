Thomas More's Moss named PAC player of the week

Thomas More's Sydney Moss has been named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

This is the second-straight week Moss has earned the honor and 16th time overall she has earned the honor.

Moss led the top-ranked Saints to a pair of PAC wins last week, averaging 17.0 points, 8.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game while shooting 52 percent (13-of-25) from the floor in victories over Grove City and Westminster.

She posted a 17-point, eight assist, six rebound performance in Wednesday’s win at Grove City College before totaling 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds in Saturday’s home win over Westminster College.

The Thomas More women are undefeated this season and are currently riding a 51-game winning streak.

