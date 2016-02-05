Reds hire Lou Piniella as front office consultant

The Cincinnati Reds have hired former World Series winning manager Lou Piniella as a front office consultant.



Piniella's official title is senior adviser to baseball operations and is expected to spend time around the team at spring training.



Piniella managed in Cincinnati from 1990-92 and led the Reds to the 1990 World Series title. He last managed the Cubs in 2010 and spent the 2011 MLB season as a consultant for the San Francisco Giants.



The Reds report to spring training later this month and start full team work outs on February 23.

