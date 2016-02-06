Watch: Unforgettable Super Bowl halftime shows

From the introduction to Left Shark to Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction - A look at the most unforgettable Super Bowl halftime performances.

2016 Super Bowl 50 - Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars came together in a colorful performance for the Super Bowl's 50th halftime show. Coldplay sang along as a tribute to legendary halftime shows played on the screen.

2015 Super Bowl XLIX - Katy Perry performed alongside Missy Elliot and Lenny Kravitz, but the real star of the night was 'Left Shark' who took the internet by storm with its off-beat dance moves.

2014 Super Bowl XLVIII - Bruno Mars isn't new to the Super Bowl halftime pressure. Mars joined forces with the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2014 to provide viewers with a thrilling performance.

2013 Super Bowl XLVII - As if a 13-minute performance from Beyonce wasn't enough, 90's kids rejoiced as Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams appeared to complete the Destiny's Child reunion in front of millions of viewers.

2012 Super Bowl XLVI - Millions of viewers tuned in to see Madonna perform classics such as 'Like a Prayer.' Added to the lineup were Nicki Minaj and M.I.A., who stirred up controversy as she flipped off the camera on live television.

2009 Super Bowl XLIII - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band wowed viewers with renditions of the classics, 'Working on a Dream' and 'Born to Run.'

2007 Super Bowl XLI - The rocker Prince performed classics 'Let's Go Crazy,' 'Proud Mary,' and 'All Along the Watchtower' before an explosive performance of the song 'Purple Rain' in which he sang in the rain.

2004 Super Bowl XXXVIII - Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake shocked viewers as Timberlake sang the lyrics, "gonna have you naked by the end of this song" and ripped off Jackson's top to expose half of her chest.

2002 Super Bowl XXXVI - U2 performed a touching tribute during the 2002 Super Bowl halftime show to the victims of 9/11 with songs 'Beautiful Day,' 'MLK' and 'Where the Streets Have No Name.'

2001 Super Bowl XXXV - The kings and queens of rock and pop came together in what came to be known as one of the most epic performances of all time. Britney Spears, 'N Sync, Nelly, Mary J. Blige and Aerosmith all rocked the stadium.

