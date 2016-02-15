XU stays top 10; UK jumps in newest rankings

The Xavier basketball team maintained its top 10 status in Monday's new AP Top 25.

The Musketeers split two conference games last week - losing at Creighton and winning at Butler - and fell from fifth in the country to their current spot as the eighth ranked team in the nation.

Two of Xavier's next three games are against ranked teams - this Wednesday against 23rd ranked Providence and next Wednesday versus top-ranked Villanova.

UK jumped from 22nd to 14th after three consecutive easy wins over Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Here are the rankings for the team's of regional interest:

8. Xavier

14. UK

15. Dayton

18. Louisville

22. Indiana

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.