UC's Gary Clark honored by AAC

University of Cincinnati sophomore forward Gary Clark has been named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll for the third time in February.



Clark led all Bearcats last week averaging 15.5 points and 10 rebounds and helped lead UC to a much-needed NCAA tournament resume building win over UConn.



Clark registered his fourth double-double in the last six games on Saturday against UConn, producing 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. He just missed recording a double-double at Tulsa earlier in the week, registering a game-high 18 points.



Clark has been named to The American’s Weekly Honor Roll twice already this month.



UC has three regular season games left starting this Saturday at East Carolina.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.