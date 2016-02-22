XU up to 5th before match-up with #1

The Xavier basketball team climbed to 5th in Monday's weekly college basketball rankings, setting up a top five match-up at Cintas Center



The Musketeers have tied a program best with the ranking and will next play top-ranked Villanova Wednesday night in one of the most anticipated games ever on Xavier's campus.



Xavier trails Villanova by two games in the Big East standings with three games left before the conference and NCAA tournaments next month.



Louisville rose to 11th after wins over Syracuse and Duke. UK d ropped back to 16th after a buzzer-beating overtime loss at Texas A&M.



Indiana is ranked 18th.



Xavier and Villanova will tip off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday with post game coverage on FOX19 Now at 10.

