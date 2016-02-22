Games with Iowa, UC highlight 2016 Miami football schedule

The Miami football team will open the 2016 season at defending Big Ten Conference championship participant Iowa.

The game with the Hawkeyes is one of four non-conference match-ups to open the season. The Redhawks will play at UC on September 24th in the 121st meeting of the two schools.

A September 17th match-up with Western Kentucky will be part of Homecoming weekend on campus.



Below is the 2016 schedule by date:

September 3 – at Iowa

September 10 – Eastern Illinois (Red Out/Band Day/Football Alumni Weekend)

September 17 – Western Kentucky (Homecoming/Faculty & Staff Appreciation)

September 24 - at Cincinnati

October 1 - Ohio (Family Weekend)

October 8 - at Akron

October 15 – Kent State (Community Day)

October 22 – at Bowling Green

October 29 - at Eastern Michigan

November 4 (Friday) - Central Michigan (Heroes Night)

November 12 – at Buffalo

November 22 (Tuesday) - Ball State (Senior Night/Fan Appreciation)

