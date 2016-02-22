XU's Bluiett, Sumner sweep Big East awards

Xavier swept the Big East Conference major men’s basketball weekly honors after wins over Providence and Georgetown.



Sophomore Trevon Bluiett was named the Big East Conference player of the week after averaging 18 points and 5.5 rebounds in the two Xavier victories, including a game-high 23 points and six rebounds in the Providence win.



He followed that with 13 points and five rebounds at Georgetown. This is the second time that Bluiett has earned the conference player of the week.



Sumner was named Big East freshman of the week for the fifth time this season. Sumner averaged 16.5 points and did not commit a turnover in XU’s winning week.



Fifth ranked Xavier hosts top-ranked Villanova Wednesday night at Cintas Center.

Copyright 2016 WXIX, All rights reserved.