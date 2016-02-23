Jay Bruce is still a Red, will not 'be a distraction'

Jay Bruce is still a Cincinnati Red.

Entering his 11th spring training with the Reds, Bruce hit the practice fields for the first full team work-out Tuesday amid rumors the organization nearly traded him the night before.

"I try not to read too much into it, but I'm a human being so I definitely started asking some questions," said Bruce. "But, I've said it a million times - the Reds are trying improve the organization and if they feel that's a move they need to make then it is what it is."

Multiple national reports said the Reds had agreed to trade Bruce to the Toronto Blue Jays as part of a three-team deal, but the deal fell apart after medical records for one of the Cincinnati prospects didn't check out.

Bruce said he saw the reports online and started making phone calls to his agent, but doesn't know any more about the trade talks than anyone reading the reports on social media.

"The last thing, and I refuse to let this happen, is me to be a distraction," Bruce added. "This is not about me, this is about the Reds. I refuse to let my situation, rumors and things being said of me possibly being traded leak over into what's really important."

Bruce did acknowledge a trade could still happen and said he would understand whatever decision the club makes.

"I don't think it's the high road," Bruce said of his positive attitude. "I just think it's the honest road. I'm being honest, you know, I'm a professional. I don't play into the string-pulling."

Jay Bruce is a two-time All-Star and is under contract through the 2017 season.

