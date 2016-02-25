Sights of Spring Training

Baseball is back!

The 2016 Reds are training in sunny Arizona for the upcoming season with a mix of big name veterans and young prospects.

FOX19 Now dispatched sports director Joe Danneman to Goodyear and he's documenting his coverage in pictures. Follow Joe on Twitter (@FOX19Joe) and on Facebook (Joe Danneman -WXIX) for the latest news, pictures and videos from Reds spring training.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All Rights Reserved.