Reds' DeSclafani now proven, still hungry - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds' DeSclafani now proven, still hungry

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
(PHOTO: FOX19 NOW/Joe Danneman) (PHOTO: FOX19 NOW/Joe Danneman)
GOODYEAR, AZ (FOX19) -

Anthony DeSclafani sees a lot of himself in this new look Reds team.

After trading stars like Todd Fraizer, Johnny Cueto and Aroldis Chapman, Reds camp is full of young, talented players who could soon be successful Major Leaguers.

It's how DeSclafani became a lock for the Reds starting pitching rotation in 2016.

"We're hungry, we've got something to prove," said DeSclafani. "Kind of like I did last year. I think if you have that mentality that you have to go out and prove - I think that can be a dangerous thing."

Playing for his third organization in four years, the right-handed starter finally found an opportunity to pitch a full season.

After coming to Cincinnati as a relatively unheard of piece in a trade that sent Mat Latos to Miami, DeSclafani pitched his first full season in the bigs - at times looking like a dominant starter.

"I think we expect a lot out of him now," said Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco. "I think he's shown that he belongs. I think he's definitely going to show he belongs close to the top of the rotation."

DeSclafani made 31 starts in 2015 and gained a lot of respect in the clubhouse for pitching to the end of the season despite running out of gas the final month of the year.

"I know what I'm capable of," DeSclafani said. "When I have those good stretches, I'm capable of being a good pitcher, a dominant pitcher. It's just when you're having that bad game, what can you do mechanically to get yourself out of that? What's the mentality you'll have to rebound that next game?"

"I think every player that signs a contract to play professional baseball, they're all capable of playing in the major leagues," added DeSclfani. "And, what's so different between a minor leaguer and a major leaguer - that's consistency."

After what he calls "fighting for his career" last spring, DeSclafani begins this spring as the favorite to start Opening Day.

Homer Bailey is the Reds most seasoned starter, but isn't expected back until May while slowly working back from arm surgery.

"I want to earn that - earn that right. I had a good season last year, but I need to have a big camp this year and feel good about going into Opening Day and them feel good about me. If I don't earn it, that's my fault."

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:32 PM EST2018-03-06 22:32:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-03-06 22:28:30 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

  • Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-03-06 05:54:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-03-06 22:27:11 GMT
    (U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly