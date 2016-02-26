Reds' DeSclafani now proven, still hungry

Anthony DeSclafani sees a lot of himself in this new look Reds team.

After trading stars like Todd Fraizer, Johnny Cueto and Aroldis Chapman, Reds camp is full of young, talented players who could soon be successful Major Leaguers.

It's how DeSclafani became a lock for the Reds starting pitching rotation in 2016.

"We're hungry, we've got something to prove," said DeSclafani. "Kind of like I did last year. I think if you have that mentality that you have to go out and prove - I think that can be a dangerous thing."

Playing for his third organization in four years, the right-handed starter finally found an opportunity to pitch a full season.

After coming to Cincinnati as a relatively unheard of piece in a trade that sent Mat Latos to Miami, DeSclafani pitched his first full season in the bigs - at times looking like a dominant starter.

"I think we expect a lot out of him now," said Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco. "I think he's shown that he belongs. I think he's definitely going to show he belongs close to the top of the rotation."

DeSclafani made 31 starts in 2015 and gained a lot of respect in the clubhouse for pitching to the end of the season despite running out of gas the final month of the year.

"I know what I'm capable of," DeSclafani said. "When I have those good stretches, I'm capable of being a good pitcher, a dominant pitcher. It's just when you're having that bad game, what can you do mechanically to get yourself out of that? What's the mentality you'll have to rebound that next game?"

"I think every player that signs a contract to play professional baseball, they're all capable of playing in the major leagues," added DeSclfani. "And, what's so different between a minor leaguer and a major leaguer - that's consistency."

After what he calls "fighting for his career" last spring, DeSclafani begins this spring as the favorite to start Opening Day.

Homer Bailey is the Reds most seasoned starter, but isn't expected back until May while slowly working back from arm surgery.

"I want to earn that - earn that right. I had a good season last year, but I need to have a big camp this year and feel good about going into Opening Day and them feel good about me. If I don't earn it, that's my fault."

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.