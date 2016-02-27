Career games from Caupain, Evans push UC past ECU

Troy Caupain scored a career high 27 points and UC beat East Carolina 65-56 in a 'can't lose' game as the NCAA tournament looms.

Caupain made 9-of-14 from the field, including four three-pointers, to best his previous career high of 25 points.

"I give Troy a lot of credit," said Mick Cronin on his post-game radio show. "(That's) as good as he can play."

Playing without Shaq Thomas and Farad Cobb (both out with injuries), Jacob Evans scored a career high 18 points.

"That's the guy I know he's capable of being," Cronin added of Evans. "I believe him, got to keep him fresh, keep him confident. Jacob doesn't lack for confidence. He's going to a great player for us."

Octavius Ellis had 10 points and 14 rebounds as UC improved to 21-8 overall.

The Bearcats are slowly improving their NCAA tournament chances by winning four of their last five games with two regular season games left.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.









