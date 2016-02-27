TMC's Moss named PAC player of the year a third time

Thomas More's Sydney Moss won her third straight conference player of the year award as TMC took home two major PAC awards.

Moss, a senior from Boone County High School, led the President's Athletic Conference averaging better than 21 points per game. She was also named first team All-PAC.

Anderson High School product Madison Temple earned conference freshman of the year. She leads the PAC in field goal percentage, three-point percentage and was also named second team All-PAC.

Joining Moss on the All-PAC first team was sophomore guard Abby Owings (Simon Kenton) and sophomore forward Nikki Kiernan (New Cath).

