Thomas More women win 10th straight PAC tourney title

The Thomas More Saints keep marching on - winning their 10th straight PAC women's basketball tournament championship.

Three-time PAC player of the year Sydney Moss led Thomas More with a game-high 37 points as TMC beat Washington & Jefferson 93-74.

"It feels great," said Moss moments after cutting down the net. "I know it's just a stepping stone to what we're hoping to accomplish down the road."

The defending Division III national champions are undefeated and have won more than 50 consecutive games. They've won the league tournament championship 10 times in 11 years in the PAC.

"The ten in a row comes from the people before us," said Abby Owings - who scored 18 points in the championship game. "We're playing for them and now it's our chance and we have to keep it going."

The top-ranked Saints clinch an automatic berth in the NCAA DIII tournament and are expected to host first round games.



"It's a great accomplishment for the whole team," added Moss.



