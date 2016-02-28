Region tournament draws set in NKY - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Region tournament draws set in NKY

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (FOX19) -

Who's going to Kentucky's Sweet 16? 

The regional tournaments are now set in Northern Kentucky. The winner of each bracket will play in the state tournament at Rupp Arena. 

There is not a class or division system in Kentucky state basketball - with each region winner punching their ticket to the Sweet 16 to play for one state championship. 

9th region boys (BB&T Arena - NKU) 

(Upper bracket) 
Conner vs. St. Henry - Wednesday, March 2 
Cov Cath vs. Newport - Wednesday, March 2 

(Lower bracket) 
New Cath vs. Cooper - Friday, March 4 
Dixie vs. Holy Cross - Friday March 4 

10th region boys (Montgomery County) 

(Upper bracket) 
Campbell County vs. Mason County - Wednesday, March 2 
Paris vs. Harrison County - Wednesday, March 2 

(Lower bracket) 
Pendleton County vs. Montgomery County - Thursday, March 3 
Augusta vs. Scott - Thursday, March 3 

