Bad first half dooms XU at Seton Hall

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
NEWARK, N.J. (FOX19) -

Just days after knocking off top-ranked Villanova, Xavier lost to Seton Hall 90-81 on the road.

Seton Hall built a 19-point lead in the final eight minutes of the first half and XU never really threatened in the second half only cutting the lead to single digits in the final minute.

The Pirates out-rebounded Xavier, grabbing a back-breaking 16 offensive rebounds and beat XU with second half opportunities.

"Disappointed in our response from the 8 minute mark to the end of the first," said Chris Mack on his post-game radio interview. "We didn't do the things we had to do - take care of the ball, take better shots, be better on the defensive glass. When you get down 18 or 19 points to an NCAA tournament team, you aren't going to overcome that."

Isaiah Whitehead and Desi Rodriguez combined for 49 points as Seton Hall dropped Xavier to 25-4 (13-4 in the Big East Conference).

"We've got to be better," Mack added. "We missed, by our count, 17 lay-ups in the first half. We have to better."

The win is Seton Hall's first over a top five team since 2004.

Trevon Bluiett and James Farr led Xavier with 17 points each. Xavier did make a push in the final minutes, but coach said they couldn't overcome their poor first half.

"We didn't quit fighting, but we didn't play well enough. Especially, those final eight minutes of the first half."

The Musketeers finish the regular season next Saturday at Cintas Center with a match-up against Creighton. The game will be on FOX19 Now at 2:30 pm followed by a one hour live post-game show.

