Villa Italian Kitchen: Mac & Cheese

Villa Italian Kitchen is letting FOX19 NOW in on their Mac & Cheese recipe. Sr. District Manager Tony Sharp says it all starts with the Alfredo sauce.



Recipe:

Mac and Cheese

Yiels 5 large portions

INGREDIENTS

1 lb of Cavatappi pasta, dry

5 cups of Alfredo sauce

8 oz of shredded cheddar cheese

1/8 cup of crushed garlic croutons

Alfredo sauce - (Substitute store bought for convenience)

4oz Butter

1/3 cup flour, all purpose

1 cup, milk

1 quart, heavy cream

1 TSP, granulated garlic

1/2 cup, grated Romano cheese

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Sauce directions -

Add butter to pot on medium heat. When butter is melted add flour and whisk until smooth and no lumps.

Pour in the liquid mixture and garlic to pot to slowly mixing quickly to avoid a lumpy sauce

Cook sauce for 10 minutes or until well thickened

Add grated cheese and whisk until smooth. Remove from heat.

Baking directions