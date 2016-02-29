Villa Italian Kitchen: Mac & Cheese - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Recipe

Villa Italian Kitchen: Mac & Cheese


CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Villa Italian Kitchen is letting FOX19 NOW in on their Mac & Cheese recipe. Sr. District Manager Tony Sharp says it all starts with the Alfredo sauce.

Recipe:

Mac and Cheese

Yiels 5 large portions

INGREDIENTS      

  • 1 lb of Cavatappi pasta, dry
  • 5 cups of Alfredo sauce
  • 8 oz of shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/8 cup of crushed garlic croutons

Alfredo sauce - (Substitute store bought for convenience)

  • 4oz Butter
  • 1/3 cup flour, all purpose
  • 1 cup, milk
  • 1 quart, heavy cream
  • 1 TSP, granulated garlic
  • 1/2 cup, grated Romano cheese
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste

Sauce directions - 

  • Add butter to pot on medium heat. When butter is melted add flour and whisk until smooth and no lumps.
  • Pour in the liquid mixture and garlic to pot to slowly mixing quickly to avoid a lumpy sauce
  • Cook sauce for 10 minutes or until well thickened
  • Add grated cheese and whisk until smooth. Remove from heat.

Baking directions

  1. Cook pasta following directions on box
  2. Remove and drain pasta - add Alfredo sauce and cheese in a mixing bowl and mix well.
  3. Pour into casserole dish. Top with crouton crumbs and additional cheddar cheese.
  4. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

