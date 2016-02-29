Miami's Washington named MAC East player of week

Miami University men's basketball senior guard Eric Washington has been named the MAC East Division Player of the Week.

Miami took down MAC-leader Akron on Tuesday and then led from start to finish against Kent State, tied for second in the league standings, on Saturday.Washington notched 13 points, seven assists, five steals and four rebounds in 36 minutes of action against

Akron.

He followed that with a 16-point performance to lead five RedHawks to score in double figures as Miami topped Kent State.

This is the first MAC Player of the Week honor for Washington, who was also tabbed MAC Player of the Week by College Sports Madness on Monday, and the first for a RedHawk this season.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.





