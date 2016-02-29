UC's Evans named AAC freshman of the week

UC's Jacob Evans has been named the American Athletic Conference freshman of the week.

Evans scored a career-high 18 points in the Bearcats' win at East Carolina. Evans made four three-pointers in the win and also pulled down seven rebounds.

Evans has scored in double figures three out of UC's last four games and came up big with the Bearcats playing ECU without Shaq Thomas and Farad Cobb - both out with injuries.

The Bearcats have two games left in the regular season - at Houston and home against SMU.

