XU remains 5th in new AP top 25

The Xavier basketball team will spend another week as a top five team.

The Musketeers split their two games last week - beating top-ranked Villanova and losing at unranked Seton Hall.

Louisville remained at 11th, while Indiana made a huge jump from 18th to 12th.

UK dropped to 22nd after a weekend loss at Vanderbilt.

Below is a list of the top five teams and teams of local interest:

AP Top 25



1. Kansas

2. Michigan State

3. Villanova

4. Virginia

5. Xavier

11. Louisville

12. Indiana

22. UK



