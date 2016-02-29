XU remains 5th in new AP top 25 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

XU remains 5th in new AP top 25

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Xavier basketball team will spend another week as a top five team.

The Musketeers split their two games last week - beating top-ranked Villanova and losing at unranked Seton Hall. 

Louisville remained at 11th, while Indiana made a huge jump from 18th to 12th.

UK dropped to 22nd after a weekend loss at Vanderbilt.

Below is a list of the top five teams and teams of local interest:

AP Top 25

1. Kansas
2. Michigan State
3. Villanova
4. Virginia
5. Xavier
11. Louisville
12. Indiana
22. UK

