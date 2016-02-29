TMC will open national title defense at home - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

TMC will open national title defense at home

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY (FOX19) -

The top-ranked Thomas More women's basketball team will begin their national title defense on their home floor.

The NCAA revealed the Division III women's basketball bracket on Monday with Thomas More selected as a host school for the first two rounds on March 4th and 5th at the Connor Convocation Center.

"It's going to help a lot," said PAC freshman of the year Madison Temple of having the games at home. "We usually get a lot of fans at our games and that usually helps with our excitement level and, personally, I think we all play better at home."

Thomas More will be hosting La Roche College, University of Mount Union and Guilford College. 

Mount Union and Guilford will play in the first game on Friday and the Saints and La Roche will play in the nightcap, with the two winners playing on Saturday for the right to advance to the sectionals. 

Game times and ticket information will be announced on Tuesday.

"We've been pushing to get to this point all year so it's pretty cool to see our hard work is actually paying off," added Temple.

Thomas More earned the Presidents' Athletic Conference automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament after winning their 10th-straight PAC Championship Tournament.

The Saints are defending national champions.

"It's really exciting," said sophomore Nikki Kiernan. "We could make history - do back-to-back. That would be a dream come true."

