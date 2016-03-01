NKU's McDonald honored by Horizon League

Northern Kentucky's Drew McDonald is the first Norse player ever honored with a full-season Horizon League award after being named to the conference's all-freshman team.

McDonald led the Norse in scoring and league play and has scored in double figures each of NKU's last five games.

For the season, the Newport Central Catholic High School product is averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

This is NKU's first season in the Horizon League and McDonald is the first Norse player to receive this kind of conference recognition.

The Norse begin conference tournament play this coming weekend with a game against Milwaukee in Detroit.

