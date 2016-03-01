Aroldis Chapman suspended 30 games - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Aroldis Chapman suspended 30 games

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Former Reds All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman has been suspended 30 games by Major League Baseball.

Chapman, who was traded by the Reds to the Yankees in the off-season, was suspended under baseball's domestic violence policy for his alleged involvement in an incident at his home in October.

Police in Florida were called to investigate a possible domestic violence call at Chapman's home that involved the pitcher firing gun shots inside his garage.

Prosecutors have since announced they will not file charges.

However, MLB's new domestic violence rules do not require charges to be filed to discipline players.

Chapman will not appeal the decision and will accept the suspension.

"I am gratified that Mr. Chapman has taken the responsibility for his conduct, that he has agreed not to appeal the 30-game suspension," stated MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. 

Chapman made the following statement:

"Today, I accepted a 30 game suspension from Major League Baseball resulting from my actions on October 30, 2015. I want to be clear, I did not in any way harm my girlfriend that evening. However, I should have exercised better judgment with respect to certain actions, and for that I am sorry. The decision to accept a suspension, as opposed to appealing one, was made after careful consideration. I made this decision in an effort to minimize the distractions that an appeal would cause the Yankees, my new teammates and most importantly, my family. I have learned from this matter, and I look forward to being part of the Yankees’ quest for a 28th World Series title. Out of respect for my teammates and my family, I will have no further comment."

