Votto, Suarez shine in Reds spring opening win

Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez each had two hits as the Reds beat the Indians 6-5 in the Cactus League opener at Goodyear Ballpark.

Votto finished with two singles and a walk and Suarez, now the every day third baseman, doubled twice and drove in two runs.

Scott Schebler, who came to the Reds in the Todd Frazier trade, hit a home run in his first at bat in a Reds uniform and also made a sprawling catch against the wall to stop a late inning bases-loaded Cleveland rally.

Schebler is in competition for the open job in left field.

Jon Moscot started on the mound for the Reds - pitching two innings and allowing one run.

Brandon Finnegan, Tony Cingrani and Chris O'Grady each pitched a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

Drew Hayes struck out the side in the ninth inning to pick up the save.

The Reds and Indians will play again on Wednesday. Former first round draft pick Robert Stephenson will start for the Reds.



