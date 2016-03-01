March's Penn Station Athlete of the Month: Maddie and Allie Hiatt

The March winners of the Penn Station Athlete of the Month are Allie and Maddie Hiatt of Seton High School.

The twins are both all-GCL soccer players at Seton and carry a 3.5 and 3.6 GPA respectively.

Penn Station honored the Hiatts with trophies, plaques and free subs at Penn Station and are both eligible for the $5,000 college scholarship to be announced live on FOX19 Now in May.

