Bengals re-sign wide receiver Brandon Tate

The Bengals have re-signed Brandon Tate just days before he could become a free agent.

Tate has played the last five seasons for the Bengals and is now the team's all-time leader in punt returns (153) and punt return yards (1,411).

He also has 33 career receptions with the Bengals for 469 yards and three touchdowns.

Tate also returns kicks for the Bengals and his next kickoff return will tie him with Tremain Mack for the all-time franchise lead in total returns.

"Brandon has made big plays to help us win game, and the consistency of his work ethic and his overall play in a big plus," said head coach Marvin Lewis. "We're excited to have him back in the mix on both offense and special teams. He's a player we've been able to count on every week."

Tate has not missed a regular season or post-season game as a Bengal.

Free agents are free to sign with any team they want beginning next week. Bengals wide receivers Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu are both free agents.

