XU's Bluiett, Sumner honored by Big East

Xavier's Trevon Bluiett and Edmond Sumner have been honored by the Big East with post-season awards.

Bluiett, a sophomore, was named to the league's first team. Bluiett leads the balanced Xavier attack in scoring at over 15 points a game.

Sumner was a unanimous pick for the Big East all-freshman team.

Xavier finished the regular season at 26-4 overall and in second place in the BIG EAST Conference. XU earned the No. 2 seed in this week’s BIG EAST Tournament and will play Thursday night against either St. John's or Marquette.

