XU's Macura named Big East 6th man of year

Xavier's J.P. Macura has been named the Big East Conference Sixth Man of the Year by a vote of the league's head coaches.

Macura has scored in double figures in seven of the last 11 games and 14 times this season, including, a team-high tying 19 points in Xavier's win over top-ranked Villanova.

Macura, a sophomore, is the first XU player to win the award since the Musketeers entered the Big East.

The Big East will announce the player and coach of the year on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. Xavier's Edmond Sumner and Chris Mack are in the running for both awards.

