Bengals re-sign T.J. Johnson

The Bengals have re-signed center T.J. Johnson.

Johnson, a third-year player out of South Carolina, was drafted by the Bengals in the seventh round of the 2013 draft.

He spent his rookie season on the practice squad on the practice squad, but saw action in four games in 2014 and played in 12 games plus the Wild Card playoff last season.

Johnson joins Brandon Tate as players the Bengals have re-signed before the start of free agency. Marvin Jones, Mohamed Sanu, Adam Jones and George Iloka are some of the big name free agents who could test the market starting this week.

