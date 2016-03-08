UC's Caupain, Clark honored by American Conference

Troy Caupain woke up with a smile.

The UC junior turned on his phone Tuesday morning to see notifications on Twitter and a text from his parents congratulating him on his placement on the American Athletic Conference first team.

"I was just really happy," said Caupain. "It put me in a good mood this morning."

Caupain, a junior, finished second in The American in assists, assist-to-turnover ratio and minutes played. He joins Sean Kilpatrick as the second Bearcat in three seasons named first team all-conference in The American.

"It's just an accomplishment that you can have for your whole life," said Caupain. "Of course, it was a goal coming to college and I'm just blessed and thankful."

Caupain isn't the only UC player honored by the conference, Gary Clark was named second team all-conference.

"I think it says a lot about Gary," said head coach Mick Cronin. "How hard he's worked from the time we recruited him because he was an unknown as a junior in high school to the point where people know who he is and he has the respect of the other coaches."

Clark is second in the conference in rebounding and offensive rebounds and leads UC this season with seven double-doubles.

A starter in all 65 games of his college career to date, Clark was named to The American's All-Rookie team last year.

