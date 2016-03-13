The brackets are set: UC, XU, UK get their seeds

The brackets are set and teams of local interest now know against who and where they will play to start the Madness.

The best regular season in Xavier history earned the Musketeers a two seed in the East region. They will open the tournament Friday with a game against 15-seed Weber State in St. Louis.

UC is a nine seed in the West bracket and will play St. Joe's in the first round Friday in Spokane.

UK, coming off an SEC Tournament championship, is in as a four seed in the East region and will play Stony Brook Thursday in Des Moines.

Other regional teams of interest:

10-seed Dayton will play Syracuse in St. Louis.

Indiana is a five seed and will play Chattanooga in Des Moines.

