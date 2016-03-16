Reporter Robert Guaderrama

Robert Guaderrama joined the FOX19 Now news team in February of 2016 as a General Assignment Reporter. Prior to WXIX, Robert was the Morning Co-Anchor of KTSM in El Paso. Before KTSM, Robert was an Anchor/Reporter at KOSA in Midland/Odessa, TX.

Robert is an award-winning journalist with several awards to his name including “Best Daytime Newscast” and “Best Specialty-Beat Reporter.” Both awarded to him by the Texas Association of Press Broadcasters.

Robert is a Southern California native and attended California State University, Fullerton where he graduated with honors with a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts in Communications with an emphasis in Broadcast Journalism. Before moving to Texas, Robert was an intern producer for NBC Los Angeles. He was also selected as the lead multi-platform reporter for the National Association of Hispanic Journalist’s 2010 Convention in Denver, Colorado.

Before news Robert worked as an entertainer for the Walt Disney Company. At the Disneyland Resort, he performed in several shows and entertained guests from all over the world.

Robert is pleased to be covering news in the Tri-State and strives to deliver stories that impact people’s lives. In his spare time you can catch him staying fit at the gym, spending time with his puppy or watching a flick at the movie theater.

Do you have a story or a restaurant suggestion in the Queen City? Email me at rguaderrama@fox19now.com, I’d love to hear from you!