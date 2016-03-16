Reporter Frankie Jupiter

Frankie Jupiter joined FOX19 NOW in May 2015 as a reporter and anchor. He’s no stranger to the Midwest. He graduated from Columbia College Chicago, where he won an Emmy in the student category for the 2008 presidential campaign.

Originally from New Orleans, Frankie got his start at FOX 8 in his home city. Starting as an intern, he quickly became a production assistant in 2010.

After a year, Frankie left the “Big Easy” for his first reporter job in Charlottesville, Va. There he covered rural farm stories to national headline stories, which included George Huguely trial.

In April of 2013, Frankie join WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Va. It was there he became the religion beat reporter, and got his first start filling in anchoring.

Frankie tries to cook in his free time, but says he’s not very good at it. You can also find him in the gym with his headphones listening to electronic dance music.

Feel free to contact Frankie at fjupiter@fox19now.com, and follow him on Facebook or Twitter.