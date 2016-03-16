Reporter Michael Baldwin

Michael Baldwin was born and raised in Huntington, New York. It’s about 45 minutes outside of New York City. He comes to Cincinnati by way of Cleveland where he worked at the ABC WEWS for 3 and a half years. Before that, he worked at News 12 Long Island, WITN in North Carolina, WLNE Providence and KVVU in Las Vegas. He began his carreer at WHDH in Boston as an intern then hired as a production assistant.

Baldwin attended the University of Massachusetts where he interned for prized political reporter Andy Hiler. He landed his first on-air job in the small Texas city of Witchita Falls. His first story solo assignemnt involved a serial killer.

Since his early days, Baldwin has earned numerous honors including an AP award for best news continuing coverage in 2012. He was also given a public service award for commitment to the community.

When not searching for news, Baldwin loves to watch football as he roots for the Patriots and Browns. He calls himself a comic book ninja as he is an avid reader and enjoys comic book movies. His two favorite superhero’s are Batman and Superman.

Baldwin loves trying out new restaurants around town so feel free to email him if you know of a good one. He continues to learn more about the rich history of Cincinnati.

If you know of a great story idea feel free to pass them on. He can be reached at mbaldwin@fox19now.com