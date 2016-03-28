Reds name Raisel Iglesias Opening Day starter - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds name Raisel Iglesias Opening Day starter

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
The Reds have named Raisel Iglesias their Opening Day starting pitcher.

Iglesias is entering his second season with the Reds and finished fourth on the team in strike outs in 2015 despite only starting about half of the regular season.

Anthony DeSclafani was thought to be the favorite to get the honor, but is now working back from an oblique injury.

The Reds announced Brandon Finnegan will start game two, but have not announced who will throw first pitch in the series finale against the Phillies. 

Alfredo Simon will start the Reds first game of the second series of the season against Pittsburgh.

The Reds will play the Philadelphia Phillies on Opening Day Monday April 4th.

