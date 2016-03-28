Reds name Raisel Iglesias Opening Day starter

The Reds have named Raisel Iglesias their Opening Day starting pitcher.

Iglesias is entering his second season with the Reds and finished fourth on the team in strike outs in 2015 despite only starting about half of the regular season.

Raisel Iglesias (via translator): "I believe the news the manager gave me today is (some) of the best news I've had in the last few years." — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) March 28, 2016

Anthony DeSclafani was thought to be the favorite to get the honor, but is now working back from an oblique injury.

The Reds announced Brandon Finnegan will start game two, but have not announced who will throw first pitch in the series finale against the Phillies.

Alfredo Simon will start the Reds first game of the second series of the season against Pittsburgh.

The Reds will play the Philadelphia Phillies on Opening Day Monday April 4th.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.





