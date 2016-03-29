XU's Bluiett declares for draft, can return to Xavier

Xavier's Trevon Bluiett will test the NBA draft waters.

A source confirmed to FOX19 Now sports that the sophomore leading scorer of the Musketeers has declared he will enter the NBA, but will not hire an agent.

The NCAA changed their rules this January to allow players to compete in the NBA combine, get feedback from scouts and then decide if they want to stay draft eligible or return to school.

The combine is May 11-15 in Chicago and underclassmen will then have ten days to make their decision.

Bluiett averaged a team best 15.1 points helping lead the Musketeers to a second place finish in the Big East and the school's best ever seed in the NCAA Tournament. He was also named to the All Big East Tournament team at Madison Square Garden.

