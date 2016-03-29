Xavier's Edmond Sumner will return for sophomore season - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Xavier's Edmond Sumner will return for sophomore season

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
Edmond Sumner (PHOTO: GoXavier.com) Edmond Sumner (PHOTO: GoXavier.com)
Xavier's Edmond Sumner will not declare for the NBA Draft this off-season. (Photo: Twitter/@edmondsumner)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Xavier's Edmond Sumner will not declare for the NBA Draft this off-season.

One of the best first year players in the Big East last season, Sumner announced via Twitter his intention to return to Xavier next season.

"Although it will remain an important future goal," said Sumner on Twitter. "At this time, I have decided not to explore the NBA Draft process. I look forward to using this off-season to develop individually and to prepare for what will be a special season for Xavier's #Team95."

Sumner averaged 11 points per game in his first season playing for the Musketeers.

His teammate, Trevon Bluiett, did declare for the NBA Draft, but did not hire an agent. Bluiett will have up to ten days after the NBA combine to decide if he wants to stay in the draft or return to school.

