Three Musketeers announce NBA plans

Three of Xavier's best players have announced their NBA plans.

Sophomore Trevon Bluiett and junior Jalen Reynolds have declared for the NBA Draft, but did not hire an agent and could return to Xavier for the 2016-17 season.

The NCAA changed their rules this January to allow players to participate in the NBA combine, get feedback from scouts and then decide if they want to stay draft eligible or return to school.

The combine is May 11-15 in Chicago and underclassmen will then have ten days to make their decision.

Red-shirt freshman Edmond Sumner announced via Twitter he will not declare for the NBA Draft this off-season and will return to Xavier for his sophomore season.

"Although it will remain an important future goal," said Sumner on Twitter. "At this time, I have decided not to explore the NBA Draft process. I look forward to using this off-season to develop individually and to prepare for what will be a special season for Xavier's #Team95."

Head coach Chris Mack wished his players luck during the process with a statement on Twitter:

"If you've picked up a basketball chances are you've had dreams of the NBA. Best of luck to @JalenReynolds and @TrevonBluiett in this process!"

