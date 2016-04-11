One of college basketball's top scorers transfers to UC - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

One of college basketball's top scorers transfers to UC

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
Cane Broome posted to Twitter, "I have official committed to spend my next three years at the University of Cincinnati." (Photo: Twitter/@Broomecane_1) Cane Broome posted to Twitter, "I have official committed to spend my next three years at the University of Cincinnati." (Photo: Twitter/@Broomecane_1)
Sacred Heart's Cane Broome (1) dribbles during Connecticut's 82-49 victory over Sacred Heart in an NCAA college basketball game in Hartford, Conn., on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Fred Beckham) Sacred Heart's Cane Broome (1) dribbles during Connecticut's 82-49 victory over Sacred Heart in an NCAA college basketball game in Hartford, Conn., on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Fred Beckham)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

One of the nation's top scorers is transferring to UC.

Cane Broome confirmed to FOX19 NOW Monday he is leaving Sacred Heart to play his final two years of eligibility with the Bearcats.

Broome averaged 23.1 points per game last season at Sacred Heart, good for eighth best in Division I.

"I think I'm a better scorer than anything," Broome told FOX19 Now on the phone. "I feel like if you're a scorer, you're going to score anywhere. But, I feel like I'll get my teammates involved more because I won't have the load on me."

Broome also visited Creighton, but said he knew UC was the right fit during his visit to Cincinnati.

Broome will have to sit out the upcoming season and will have two years of eligibility left.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-03-06 22:35:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-03-06 22:28:30 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

  • Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-03-06 05:54:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-03-06 22:27:11 GMT
    (U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly