One of college basketball's top scorers transfers to UC

One of the nation's top scorers is transferring to UC.

Cane Broome confirmed to FOX19 NOW Monday he is leaving Sacred Heart to play his final two years of eligibility with the Bearcats.

Broome averaged 23.1 points per game last season at Sacred Heart, good for eighth best in Division I.

"I think I'm a better scorer than anything," Broome told FOX19 Now on the phone. "I feel like if you're a scorer, you're going to score anywhere. But, I feel like I'll get my teammates involved more because I won't have the load on me."

Broome also visited Creighton, but said he knew UC was the right fit during his visit to Cincinnati.

Broome will have to sit out the upcoming season and will have two years of eligibility left.

