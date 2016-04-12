Makinde London transferring from Xavier - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Makinde London transferring from Xavier

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
Makinde London (Photo: GOXavier.com) Makinde London (Photo: GOXavier.com)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Makinde London has decided to transfer from Xavier.

A four-star recruit coming out of high school, London red-shirted his first year on campus and played limited minutes last season coming off Xavier's bench.

"Makinde stated to us that he has a desire to transfer closer to home," said Xavier head coach Chris Mack. "We appreciate Makinde's contributions to our program and wish him well."

London played in 18 games as a red-shirt freshman and averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds.

He played his senior year of high school at Montverde Academy in Florida, but began his high school career at Summit High School in Nashville.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

