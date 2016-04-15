Bengals announce signing of Taylor Mays - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengals announce signing of Taylor Mays

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
Taylor Mays (file) Taylor Mays (file)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Taylor Mays is back with the Bengals. 

Entering his seventh season in the NFL, Mays previously played four seasons for the Bengals. He appeared in 50 games in Cincinnati with four starts.

He entered the NFL in 2010 as a second-round draft choice of San Francisco and was traded to the Bengals in 2011. 

He left the Bengals in 2015, signing as an unrestricted free agent with Minnesota and he also spent time prior to the 2015 season with Detroit before signing with Oakland late in the preseason. 

Mays finished with 25 tackles for the Raiders last season. He was a part of teams that made the playoffs in each of his four previous seasons with the Bengals. 

Copyright WXIX 2016. All rights reserved.

 



 

