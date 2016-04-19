Fort Thomas wrong way driver charged

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - One person was arrested after driving the wrong way on the highway and crashing into an oncoming car on Interstate 471 Saturday morning.
According to Fort Thomas police, Lindsay Milligan, 21, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of 471 near the Grand Avenue exit, when she crashed into the oncoming car.
No one was seriously injured in the crash.
Milligan has been charged with driving under the influence and wanton endangerment.
