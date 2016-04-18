UC basketball legend Ron Bonham passes away - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

UC basketball legend Ron Bonham passes away

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
A two-time All-American, Ron Bonham, who helped guide the University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team to a national title in 1962, passed away Saturday in Muncie, Indiana, at age 73. (Photo: GoBEARCATS.com) A two-time All-American, Ron Bonham, who helped guide the University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team to a national title in 1962, passed away Saturday in Muncie, Indiana, at age 73. (Photo: GoBEARCATS.com)
One of the great players in UC basketball history has passed away.

Ron Bonham, a two-time All-American and three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection at UC, died Saturday in Muncie. Bonham was 73-years-old.

Bonham helped guide UC to national title in 1962 and a runner-up finish in 1963.He played three seasons for the Bearcats from 1962-1964, completing his career ranked second only to Oscar Robertson in career points (1,666) and career scoring average (19.6 points).

Bonham was a consensus first team All-American in 1963 and earned second team All-America honors in 1964. He still owns the single-season school record for highest free throw percentage, shooting 89.2 percent from the foul line during the 1962-63 campaign.

Selected by Boston in the second round of the 1964 NBA Draft, Bonham helped the Celtics win world championships in 1965 and 1966. He also played the 1967-68 season for the ABA’s Indiana Pacers.

Named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball in 1960, Bonham tallied more than 2,000 career points for the Central High School Bearcats in Muncie.

Bonham earned induction into the James P. Kelly University of Cincinnati Athletics Hall of Fame in 1986 and the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1990. 

