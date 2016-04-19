Bearcats, Buckeyes headline Bengals local work-outs

A strong contingent of UC and Ohio State draft hopefuls worked out for the Bengals Tuesday leading up to the NFL draft.

Several former Bearcats wore the Bengals colors for the first time in the annual locals pre-draft work out. The Bengals host several local prospects every year before the draft to get a closer look at some of the hometown talent.

"It's a dream come true for me," said Middletown High School and Ohio State product Jalin Marshall. "Growing up right down the street dreaming one day you can step on the field and not even play a game, just to be out there. And, I'm out there trying out for the team so it's a dream come true."

Marshall and college teammate Adolphus Washington, who played high school football at Taft, both performed in front of the Bengals front office and coaching staff just days before the draft.

"Who doesn't want to go in the first two rounds," said Washington at Paul Brown Stadium. "But, whenever I hear my name, that's when I'll be ready to play."

Former UC receivers Chris Moore, Max Morrison and Johnny Holton all ran routes at Paul Brown Stadium in hopes of improving on what coaches saw at their pro day on UC's campus.

"Just being draft anywhere, doesn't matter to me," said Moore. "Hearing my name called and getting a chance to play at the next level would be amazing."

"I just want an opportunity," added Morrison. "I don't expect to get drafted. I just want an opportunity to go there (an NFL rookie camp) and compete."

Silverberry Mouhon headlined a group of UC defensive stand outs invited by the Bengals to work out at Paul Brown Stadium.

"Just being able to put on an NFL helmet someday," said Mouhon with a smile. "That's all that I care about."

The NFL draft starts Thursday April 28.

