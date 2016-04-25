911 calls released in Pike Co., OH family slayings

PIKE COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - The 911 tapes were released Saturday of the slayings of family members Friday in Pike County, Ohio.
The first call came in Friday at 7:49 a.m.
A female caller reached dispatchers from a home on Union Hill Road where she discovered the scene.
"There's blood all over the house," the caller said. "My brother in-law is in the bedroom, someone beat the h*** out of him."
Later in the conversation, the caller speculates that the people in the house are dead.
"I think they're both dead," she said. "Looks like someone has beat the f*** out of them."
The dispatcher asked the woman if there is anyone else in the house at the time of the call.
"Not that I know of," she stated. "The door was locked when we got here, but I knew where the key was at and they were in there laying on the floor."
Another call came in Friday at 1:26 p.m. from a scene on Left Fork Road.
"I need a deputy to come out to Left Fork," stated the male caller to the 911 dispatcher.
"All this stuff that's on the news... uh I just found my cousin with a gunshot wound," he said.
"Is he alive?" the dispatcher asks.
"No," the caller confirms.
Investigators have not determined whether the individual acted alone in shooting eight members of the Rhoden family, some of whom were asleep in bed, DeWine said.
At a press conference Friday afternoon, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader urged the public to come forward with tips about the crime and gunman. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-BCI-OHIO.
DeWine announced Saturday that the investigation was still in the preliminary stages and that no arrests had been made.
