Tragedy in Piketon, OH: A community grieves

PIKE COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - The feelings of sorrow persist in Piketon as the tight-knit community tries to cope with the loss of eight of its members.
Flags are flying half-staff in memory of the Rhoden family after officials released the identity of the victims on Saturday.
"It's pretty devastating right now," cousin of the Rhoden's, Stone, told FOX19 NOW. "Everybody is taking it pretty hard."
On Saturday, Stone attended a church festival in town to try to get his mind off the tragedy that struck the town and his family.
"We just try to support the rest that's still here. We're just trying to be strong for the rest of the family," Stone said.
Ohio Attorney General DeWine said the eight family members were found killed execution-style in four different crimes scenes.
The victims have been identified as Hannah Gilley, 20, Christopher Rhoden, Sr., 40, Christopher Rhoden, Jr., 16, Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20, Dana Rhoden, 37, Gary Rhoden, 38, Hanna Rhoden, 19 and Kenneth Rhoden, 44.
David Leeth told FOX19 NOW that he worked with Christopher Rhoden Sr. Leeth said Rhoden Sr. was the quintessential family man.
"He was a good guy," Leeth said. "He'd treat ya good. He always talked about his kids, his wife."
The Rhodens acknowledged the outpouring of support through a spokesperson on Saturday.
"The Rhoden family would like to thank everyone for all the outpouring of prayers and support for their," the spokesperson on behalf of the family said. "They ask to continue to them in your prayers."
A special church service at the Union Hill Church was held in memory of the Rhodens on Sunday.
Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.