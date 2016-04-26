Victim’s father: Shooter knew family in Pike Co, OH killings

PIKE COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - The man who lost his daughter in the horrific shooting spree in a rural Ohio town believes the attackers knew his family.
Leonard Manley said the person or people responsible would not have made it past the Rhoden's two guard dogs without already being familiar with the family.
"They would eat you up," Manley said when asked how the two pit bulls would react to a stranger.
Manley spoke to the media Monday at the perimeter of the four crime scenes where his daughter, Dana Rhoden, and seven other family members were killed execution-style Friday.
The victims ranged in age from 16 to 44 and were shot in the head as they slept in four different homes along Union Hill Road, according to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. The slayings have been described as sophisticated and pre-planned.
Investigators do not know a motive or who killed the family members.
Commercial marijuana-growing operations were found inside three of the four homes, but DeWine say it's unclear whether that played a role in the killings.
"They were doing this to sell and you know, we don't know whether it is relevant or not, but at this point, everything is relevant," said DeWine in an interview with 700 WLW on Monday.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader said he his department never had any criminal interaction with the Rhoden family.
A large team of state investigators spent the weekend conducting 50 interviews and following up on more than 100 tips.
Authorities have offered few details about the investigation, but said 18 pieces of evidence have been collected for DNA testing.
The victims have been identified as Hannah Gilley, 20, Christopher Rhoden, Sr., 40, Christopher Rhoden, Jr., 16, Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20, Dana Rhoden, 37, Gary Rhoden, 38, Hanna Rhoden, 19 and Kenneth Rhoden, 44.
Hannah Gilley's four-day-old baby was in the bed when her mother was shot in the head, DeWine said. The newborn, a 6-month-old baby and one other child survived.
DeWine stressed that the investigation would take time and urged anyone with information to call 1-800-BCI-OHIO.
Two of the crime scenes are within walking distance along the rural road. The third residence is more than a mile away, and the fourth home is on a different road, at least a 10-minute drive away.
Copyright 2016 WXIX and CNN. All rights reserved.