Bengals release A.J. Hawk

The Bengals have released veteran linebacker A.J. Hawk.



Hawk played one season in Cincinnati finishing with 24 tackles and one sack.



Hawk, who grew up in nearby Centerville and played at Ohio State, was the fifth overall pick in the 2006 draft and played 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers before joining the Bengals before the 2015 season.



The Bengals signed veteran linebacker Karlos Dansby this off-season and are likely to use recent draft pick Paul Dawson more this coming season.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.