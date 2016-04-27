Coroner: Most family members shot multiple times in Pike Co., OH killings

PIKE COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine will be in Pike County Wednesday morning to get an update on the investigation into the execution-style murders of eight family members.
DeWine will meet with investigators and the Pike County sheriff in Waverly, said a spokeswoman for his office, Eve Mueller. Then, he will go inside the four crime scenes for the first time.
It was not immediately clear if the state's top cop would then brief the media on the status of the investigation. Mueller said it would depend on what investigators tell him.
DeWine's trip comes the day after the Hamilton County's Coroner's Office released autopsy results for the eight Rhoden family members Tuesday while investigators continue to comb through hundreds of tips.
Most of the victims were shot multiple times, according to preliminary autopsies.
One victim was shot a total of nine times.
The family members were shot in the head, torso and extremities, the autopsy found.
The coroner would not connect the number of gunshot wounds to the victims' names:
- One victims sustained a single gunshot wound
- One victim sustained two gunshot wounds
- Two victims each sustained three gunshot wounds
- One victim sustained four gunshot wounds
- Two victims each sustained five gunshot wounds
- One victim was shot nine times.
Bodies of the seven adults and 16-year-old boy were found Friday at four properties near Piketon, Ohio - about 75 miles east of Cincinnati.
More than 300 tips have been received through the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Pike County Sheriff's Office, all of which are under investigation, according to a statement from DeWine's office.
DeWine said investigators served more searched warrants Monday, but declined to reveal the number of warrants and locations where they were served.
Sixty-one additional items of evidence have been sent to BCI's crime lab for DNA, ballistics, latent print, and trace analysis. The items are in addition to the 18 "high-priority" items submitted over the weekend.
215 law enforcement officials are involved in the investigation.
The victims are Hannah Gilley, 20, Christopher Rhoden, Sr., 40, Christopher Rhoden, Jr., 16, Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20, Dana Rhoden, 37, Gary Rhoden, 38, Hanna Rhoden, 19 and Kenneth Rhoden, 44.
Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.