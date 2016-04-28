Investigators tight-lipped in family ‘cold-blooded massacre’

PIKE COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - Ohio's attorney general remains tight-lipped about what he is calling the "an old fashion, cold-blooded, calculated massacre of eight human beings."
At a press conference Wednesday, Attorney General Mike DeWine answered "no comment" to multiple questions from reporters. He had just returned from touring the four homes where eight members of the Rhoden family were shot execution-style last week.
"I assume that the person or people who committed these murders are watching the news reports that are coming out of Pike County," said DeWine. "I do not want to broadcast any information that would let them know details about this investigation which would be helpful to them."
DeWine refused to confirm or deny an earlier report from the Daily Mail that claimed one of the victims, Kenneth Rhoden, had dollar bills scattered around his body. The report speculated it was some sort of message from the killer or killers.
Investigators have interviewed over 50 people but haven't made an arrest or confirmed a specific motive for the murders.
DeWine previously said that authorities are "exploring every angle" in the case, including whether the crimes are connected with the commercial marijuana growing operations found at three of the four Rhoden homes.
DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader stressed that this would be a lengthy investigation.
A preliminary autopsy shows seven of the victims were shot multiple times with one person suffering a total of nine gunshot wounds.
Bodies of the seven adults and 16-year-old boy were found Friday at four properties near Piketon, Ohio - about 75 miles east of Cincinnati.
The victims are Hannah Gilley, 20, Christopher Rhoden, Sr., 40, Christopher Rhoden, Jr., 16, Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20, Dana Rhoden, 37, Gary Rhoden, 38, Hanna Rhoden, 19 and Kenneth Rhoden, 44.
Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.